Committee recommends removal of confederate ‘stars and bars’ on PPD badges

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A controversial symbol on police officers’ uniforms is causing some debate.

It was brought up at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Citizens Police Advisory Committee.

“There’s a stars and bars flag still on the police uniform. Why?” Gina Castro said.

Castro, a committee member, asked the unexpected question to Acting Police Chief Kevin Christman.

“I think the one you’re referring to is the Confederate National Flag,” Christman said. “Not the battle flag and that was a flag to my understanding, again I’m not a historian, that the city looked at and it was a historically accurate representation of the flags that have flown over Pensacola.”

The five flags at city hall at one point included the Confederate battle flag, then it was changed to the Confederate national flag, and a few years ago it was replaced with the Florida state flag.

“The flag that flies downstairs and all other places, we have that taken care of,” Mayor Robinson said.

It has not, however, been taken care of on the badges, patches and patrol cars of police officers. There you will still find the confederate national flag.

The citizens police advisory committee is recommending it be removed.

“I’ve seen how much damage it can do if a black or brown person sees an officer walk down the street or in a patrol car and sees that… it’s a big deal,” Committee Chairman Drew Buchanan said.

The committee will put together a report that includes the recommendation that will be sent to the mayor’s office.

WKRG News 5 will update this story when a final decision is made.