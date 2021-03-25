Commission approves funding body cameras for ECSO deputies

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Commission approved funding body cameras for the sheriff’s office at its Thursday morning meeting.

“My plan is to make us the best, and to be the best, we have to be the most transparent,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

Simmons first told commissioners in January they shouldn’t wait any longer. The commission approved CARES Act funds to pay for almost 300 body cameras.

“Every day that we don’t have body cameras, there’s one thing that could take place that could come up and embarrass the sheriff’s office, could embarrass the county,” Simmons told commissioners. “I just think this is that important, too important, for us to delay it.”

Right now, the sheriff’s office only has dash cameras, but many argue it’s not enough because they often don’t capture the moment a deputy uses deadly force as we’ve seen with recent deputy-involved shootings. These cameras will also help with transparency in all situations.

“There are two instances on our block in the last year where if our police had body cameras it would have been very helpful,” Navy Point Resident Melissa Pino told commissioners Thursday.

Pino said she’s in support of the cameras and wishes they had them sooner.

“A couple of deputies actually drew guns on me accidentally,” Pino said. “They thought I was ambushing them in a domestic disturbance dispute.”

Sheriff’s offices in Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties already have cameras as well as Pensacola Police, as we saw when an officer shot and killed Tymar Crawford in 2019.

Simmons expects his deputies to be wearing body cameras in about two months.