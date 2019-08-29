College football is back! Here’s a few spots outside your living room to watch the games

The official start of Week 1 of college football starts today, but Saturday, the football action will be in full swing. Here are a few spots around the Gulf Coast to watch your favorite team in action this weekend.

In Mobile, Serda Brewing Company, 600 Government Street, will hold a Auburn vs. Oregon watch party from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It’s hosted by the Mobile Auburn Club. The brewery suggests getting there a little early to grab a spot.

The Greater Pensacola Auburn Club is holding an Auburn football watch party at O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S Palafox St., in downtown Pensacola. The event is open to the public and all Auburn fans are welcome, according to a Facebook event page.

Capt’n Fun Nightclub, Bar and Grille, located at 400 Quietwater Beach Road on Pensacola Beach, will be holding an Alabama Crimson Tide season opener watch party on Saturday. The party starts at 1 p.m., according to the nightclub’s Facebook page. There will be a free cookout and free shots when Alabama scores a touchdown, the Facebook post says. Alabama will take on Duke.

In Foley, a watch party will be held at The Gulf Bowl & Captain’s Choice Sports Bar & Grill, located at 2881 S. Juniper St. The bowling alley and sports bar will feature Alabama vs. Duke at 2:30 p.m. and Auburn vs. Oregon at 6:30 p.m. The sport bar’s Facebook event page there will be more games aired as well.

If you’re an LSU fan, the Baldwin Bengals will be hosting a LSU vs. Georgia Southern watch party Saturday at Lejeune’s Market by the Bay, 365 S. Greeno Road, in Fairhope.

If you know of other watch party’s being held, feel free to reach out and we’ll add it to our list. May the best teams win.