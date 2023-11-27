NORTHWEST FLORIDA (WKRG) — Due to the low temperatures our coverage area is experiencing, a few cold weather shelters have opened for those wanting a break from the chill.

Okaloosa County will have one shelter open in the northern part of the county. The Crestview Area Shelter for the homeless will be open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings starting at 6 p.m.

LOCATION:

A church in Santa Rosa County will also be open on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Ferris Hill Baptist Church in Milton will be open. Anyone who wants to stay at the shelter must arrive between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The shelter will close at 7 a.m. each morning.