MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking wintry weather moving in Monday night, which is expected to produce light freezing rain or freezing drizzle.

Here we are keeping track of school schedule changes in response to the weather forecast. We will update this list as we learn more. (Check back for updates!)

Mobile County, Ala. Public Schools

On Monday morning, the Mobile County Public School System posted to their social media accounts that they are monitoring the weather and will possibly cancel school on Tuesday.

Baldwin County, Ala. Public Schools

Baldwin County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday. School will start late at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Gulf Shores City Schools

Gulf Shores City Schools will be open Tuesday. A decision about school on Wednesday will be made later.

Monroe County, Ala. Public Schools

Monroe County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday. A decision about class on Wednesday will be made later.

Clarke County, Ala. Schools

Some schools in Clarke County will be closed on Tuesday. Those schools include:

All Clarke County Public Schools

Clarke Preparatory School

Jackson Academy

Thomasville, Ala. Schools

All Thomasville city schools will be closed on Tuesday.

Washington County, Ala. Schools

All Washington County Public Schools will have a virtual learning day on Tuesday.

Chickasaw City Schools

Chickasaw City Schools will be closed Tuesday ahead of the wintry weather. There will possibly be a delayed start to school on Wednesday.

We will update this article as more schools decide on closures and cancellations.