Coast Guard rescues woman after sailing vessel runs aground near Pascagoula

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard rescued a woman Monday night after her sailing vessel ran aground near Pascagoula. 

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders got the distress call at about 9 p.m. Monday. The woman’s vessel had run aground on Petit Bois Island. A Coast Guard boat from Pascagoula, as well as a boat and a helicopter from New Orleans, were dispatched to help. The Mississippi Department of Marine Services shoreside unit also assisted.  

  • Photo credit: U.S. Guard Coard 8th District Heartland
  • Photo credit: U.S. Guard Coard 8th District Heartland

The helicopter crew was first on scene and safely hoisted the woman. She was transferred to Gulfport Memorial Hospital in reportedly good condition. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories