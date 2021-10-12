Coast Guard rescues woman after sailing vessel runs aground near Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard rescued a woman Monday night after her sailing vessel ran aground near Pascagoula.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders got the distress call at about 9 p.m. Monday. The woman’s vessel had run aground on Petit Bois Island. A Coast Guard boat from Pascagoula, as well as a boat and a helicopter from New Orleans, were dispatched to help. The Mississippi Department of Marine Services shoreside unit also assisted.

Photo credit: U.S. Guard Coard 8th District Heartland

The helicopter crew was first on scene and safely hoisted the woman. She was transferred to Gulfport Memorial Hospital in reportedly good condition.