Coast Guard rescues woman after sailing vessel runs aground near Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard rescued a woman Monday night after her sailing vessel ran aground near Pascagoula.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders got the distress call at about 9 p.m. Monday. The woman’s vessel had run aground on Petit Bois Island. A Coast Guard boat from Pascagoula, as well as a boat and a helicopter from New Orleans, were dispatched to help. The Mississippi Department of Marine Services shoreside unit also assisted.
The helicopter crew was first on scene and safely hoisted the woman. She was transferred to Gulfport Memorial Hospital in reportedly good condition.