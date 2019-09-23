Coast Guard rescues 5 people from the water offshore in Gulfport

A response boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Gulfport, Mississippi, stands with survivors they rescued from the water after the their vessel capsized offshore Gulfport Harbor Sept. 21, 2019. The boat crew transported the five people to Station Gulfport in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/Released)

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard rescued five people who went into the water after their vessel capsized in Mississippi Sound, Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile, Alabama, received a report at 2:55 p.m. Saturday that an unknown number of people went into the water after a vessel capsized approximately 2 miles south of Gulfport Harbor.

Sector watchstanders directed the launch of a 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Gulfport to rescue the people.

A good Samaritan aboard a personal watercraft rescued six of the 11 people.

The Coast Guard boatcrew arrived on scene at 3:36 p.m., rescued the remaining five people and transported them to Station Gulfport in stable condition.