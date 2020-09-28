Coast Guard reports oil washed up along five miles of Johnson Beach

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — The United States Coast Guard says oil has been washed ashore at Johnson Beach.

It’s unclear where the oil came from. Johnson Beach, part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore, remains closed as Hurricane Sally cleanup continues.

Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin Williams, spokesperson for USCG, released the following Monday afternoon: “There is an approximately 5 mile shore impact of oil on Johnson Beach. The Coast Guard has been on scene and has taken samples to assist in determining origin. We are working with the Park Service to address cleanup.”

The National Park Service was notified of the oil slick along Perdido Key on Saturday, Sept. 26, by the U.S. Coast Guard. Based on the information provided to the NPS, the Coast Guard has deployed their Shoreline Cleanup Assessment Technique (SCAT) to evaluate the approximately five mile slick on Perdido Key. NPS is currently awaiting the results of this assessment and direction from the USCG on how this impact to park resources should be addressed. At this time, for visitor safety and to expedite recovery efforts, the Perdido Key Area of Gulf Islands National Seashore remains closed to all visitor access.

Courtesy: Escambia County

