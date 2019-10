MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- It will be the final curtain for Katie Garza this weekend. Garza is an internationally-acclaimed ballerina who came to Mobile Ballet as the artistic director three years ago. She's been teaching ballet full-time, but the Board of Directors asked her to take on the challenging role of "Giselle" in this weekend's performance of Giselle.

Garza says has danced the role of Giselle two other times in her storied career. At age 42, she knew it would be physically difficult to be the principal dancer in the two-hour ballet, but she decided it would be a perfect ballet to say good-bye to full- time roles.