(WKRG) — Today is a News 5 WEATHER AWARE DAY as severe weather is possible this afternoon through tonight. School and business closures are possible and WKRG News 5 will update this list Tuesday to keep you updated.

Alabama:

MOBILE COUNTY –

BALDWIN COUNTY –

CLARKE COUNTY –

Clarke County Schools will dismiss schools beginning at noon, Tuesday, March 22 due to the threat of severe weather. All after-school activities are canceled.

Thomasville City Schools District will close early, Tuesday, March 22. Students will be let out at 12:15 p.m. at Thomasville Elementary School and 12:30 p.m. at Thomasville Middle and High School. School buses will run regular routes.

NORTHWEST FLORIDA:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY –

SANTA ROSA COUNTY –

OKALOOSA COUNTY –

MISSISSIPPI:

GREENE COUNTY –

Greene County School District will dismiss all schools at noon, Tuesday, March 22. There will be no after-school programs.

George County School District will dismiss schools early, Tuesday, March 22. School buses will begin their dismissal routes from George County High School and George County Middle at 1 p.m. Elementary Schools will begin bus dismissals about 1:15 p.m. Car riders will begin dismissal at 1 p.m.