Closings and Cancellations ahead of Severe Weather

(WKRG) — With severe weather approaching the Gulf Coast, here is a list of closings, event cancellations, and rescheduled events.
Mobile County:
Mobile Police Department 5th annual Chili Cook-Off Rescheduled
Bishop State rescheduled Saturday basketball games for Sunday
Baldwin County:
Baldwin County Public Schools cancels all school events for Saturday
Baldwin County has delayed the start of Saturday office hours at driver license offices.
Clarke County:
FKC Dialysis Clinic in Jackson (Tombigbee) will open one hour early tomorrow due to severe weather threat. Patients need to call the clinic at 251-246-6667 if they have not been already been contacted by clinic staff.
Clarke Prep Pee Wee Tournament canceled for Saturday
