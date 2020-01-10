Closings and Cancellations ahead of Severe Weather

(WKRG) — With severe weather approaching the Gulf Coast, here is a list of closings, event cancellations, and rescheduled events. 

Mobile County:

Mobile Police Department 5th annual Chili Cook-Off Rescheduled

Bishop State rescheduled Saturday basketball games for Sunday

Baldwin County:

Baldwin County Public Schools cancels all school events for Saturday

Baldwin County has delayed the start of Saturday office hours at driver license offices.

Clarke County:

FKC Dialysis Clinic in Jackson (Tombigbee) will open one hour early tomorrow due to severe weather threat.  Patients need to call the clinic at 251-246-6667 if they have not been already been contacted by clinic staff.

Clarke Prep Pee Wee Tournament canceled for Saturday

