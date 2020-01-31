Clifford, Curious George and The Cat in the Hat in Pensacola!

This image released by Scholastic Entertainment shows a scene from the reboot of “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” The new show offers more diversity among the human characters and puts Clifford’s beloved 7-year-old owner, Emily Elizabeth, front and center in his Birdwell Island adventures. (Scholastic Entertainment via AP)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) –Some of your child’s favorite PBS KIDS characters are coming to Pensacola! Meet The Cat in the Hat, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Curious George and the Man in the Yellow Hat at the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park on Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the sixth annual WSRE PBS KIDS & Family Day at the park.

Along with character meet-and-greets, your kids can take part in hands-on activities including arts and crafts and a scavenger hunt, while also taking in the park’s dolphin and sea lion shows, animal exhibits and aquariums.

Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park, located in Fort Walton Beach, will be open during regular business hours, donating a portion of the day’s admission fees to the WSRE-TV Foundation. For park fees and information, visit gulfarium.com.



Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park

1010 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

