Cleanup continues in Pensacola five days after Hurricane Sally

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents are continuing to clean up after a ton of trees fell across streets, onto cars and homes across Northwest Florida.

“I was just inches away,” James Murphy said. “I was sitting in the living room when that tree fell.”

Murphy talked to WKRG News 5 and showed the damage outside his home on E Street. Part of his living room caved in after a tree fell outside.

“I was watching TV and I noticed all the power go out and I see blue lights from both sides of the windows so I jump up, run hollering, it was a scary experience,” Murphy said.

The rest of his home is fine and his car had minor damage.

Over in the historic North Hill neighborhood on Reus Street, Sharon Singleton recalls what Sally was like for her.

“When you open your door and you can’t shut it back because the winds pushing back on you…it’s kinda scary,” Singleton said.

She had a tree down in her back yard and a little bit of leaking from her roof before she was able to get a tarp up. She said the howling winds were unforgettable.

“You know, it’s high winds when you’re in a room and you can actually hear the wood on wood rubbing up against each other like the roof is getting ready to go and I did hear that during Sally…not as badly as Ivan,” she said.

Most neighbors are getting back to normal and power has been restored to nearly every home.

For the past two days, the City of Pensacola handed out more than 1,000 tarps at several locations. At each site, they were gone within an hour.

