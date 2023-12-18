MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — Sounds of progress could be heard in Moss Point on Monday.

“We have finished up demolishing most of the homes that were damaged to a point they could not be repaired,” said Mayor Billy Knight.

Some businesses are still closed with visible damage, while other places, like the First Missionary Baptist Church, have been torn down.

June 19th’s EF-2 tornado left a mark on this small city, and Tuesday marks the six-month anniversary since the storm tore through several neighborhoods.

“Many houses in this community, the family members have moved away, and some of them may not rebuild. There are others that are away that want to come back and keep that family structure intact,” Knight said.

Still, Knight calls what we see a huge step forward, and he says his community is stronger than ever despite the challenges.

“What it’s shown me is that our people are resilient. People come together and help each other more when they really need help,” he said.

“Sometimes we think we’re divided, but when things like that happen, we realize that we’re not as divided as we think we are.”

Even with all of the progress so far, Knight believes it’ll still take a couple of years before parts of the city are rebuilt.

Many residents and business owners are left navigating the insurance process, he says, but as each day passes, the landscape continues to evolve slowly.

“We ask our people to be patient because these things take time, but they are slowly coming together with a lot of help from a lot of people,” said Knight.