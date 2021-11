Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) -- WKRG News 5’s Caroline Carithers’ older sister, Emily King, has been fighting stage 4 colon cancer for years at the young age of 29 years old. Instead of a story of sadness, here is one of inspiration. We told part of Emily’s story back in 2020, but this time Emily has taken her situation and used it to help other people going through a similar challenge.

Emily started her 20s graduating college, teaching first grade, getting married, and traveling until April of 2019 when she and her husband, Brady, first heard the word cancer. Emily is a stage IV colon cancer patient, has been fighting cancer for two and a half years, and has done over 35 rounds of chemo. As she was pumped full of chemo, she found natural ways to fight the horrific side effects her treatment brought including nausea, dry skin and lips, headaches, dehydration, anxiety, and fatigue. She found what worked for her and helped her, and what did not.