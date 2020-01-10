Clarke/Washington Counties monitoring severe weather threat

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – All eyes are on the skies when it comes to a potential severe weather event approaching our area Saturday.

“If we start seeing damage back to our west, then we know we need to start watching them a little closer,” said Clarke County EMA Director Roy Waite.

Clarke County is certainly not immune to bad weather. An EF-1 tornado touched down in Thomasville last October.



“We have some of the highest number of warnings in the nation,” said Waite.

The Washington Post reports that Washington County has seen more tornado warnings over the last 10 years than anywhere else in the country. Waite says both counties are at a higher elevation and, combined with their distance from the radar site in Mobile, it’s not always easy to spot a tornado.

“Some of those tornados, including the one from last fall, are literally below the radar so the radar can’t pick that up,” he said.

News 5’s Blake Brown is showing how both counties are preparing for the potential threat today on News 5.

