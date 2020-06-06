Clarke County teen recovering from serious crash

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – A Clarke County teenager is recovering in the hospital after a serious crash Wednesday near Jackson, Alabama.

“She had to crawl and lay by the road until she was found 3 hrs later,” her mom tells News 5.

18-year-old Makenzie Finch has been at University Hospital since the crash. Her mom tells us she has already had two major surgeries.

At this point she’s been unable to visit her daughter in the hospital due to restrictions with COVID-19.

“She’s going through all this medically and they are putting her and us through this mentally,” her mom adds.

The accident occurred in the Winn community.

