Clarke County standoff leads to capture of suspect accused of breaking into multiple churches

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – unedited press release:

Today the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department along with the Jackson Police Department captured Antonio Yelder. Mr. Yelder is responsible for breaking into the local churches in Clarke and Washington Counties. Mr. Yelder was taken into custody unharmed after an hour standoff at a home in Jackson, Alabama. Sheriff Norris would like to thank the Jackson Police Department, the citizens of Clarke County and his deputies for the hard work and dedication in assisting with the capture of Mr. Yelder.

6 local churches were reported to have been burglarized earlier this week in Clarke County. Washington County also reported several burglaries.

Original story from earlier this week can be found here.

