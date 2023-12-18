CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday shooting in the Gainestown area, Sheriff DeWayne Smith confirmed with News 5.

The shooting stemmed from an argument, according to Smith, and at least three persons of interest have been identified, but no arrests have been made.

This occurred during an argument on Walker Springs Road near Wooded Acres Road, according to Smith.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.