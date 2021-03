CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Clarke County Schools are encouraging all virtual students to return to face-to-face instruction after Spring Break on March 29, 2021.

The school system made the decision after State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey indicated all students should return to full-time instruction on campus as soon as possible, the Clarke County school system released in a letter.

After Spring break, Wednesday will no longer be virtual/deep cleaning for the schools.