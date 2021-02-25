Clarke County Schools go virtual Wednesdays in March for employee vaccination

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Clarke County Schools announced they will continue to be off-campus and hold virtual learning days for students every Wednesday in March.

The goal for this is to have all employees wishing to receive the COVID vaccine will have had the opportunity to receive both doses.

The school system hopes the end of March will bring a continued decline in the cases of COVID-19 occurring in Clarke County. The current plan is to return to a traditional weekly schedule in April and May.

“We are very thankful that although we have had many teachers and students in quarantine for exposure, we have had very few positive cases. We believe this has been made possible because of the hard work of school personnel and the cooperation we have received from parents. We want to say thank you to everyone for helping us make it this far in a very challenging year!”