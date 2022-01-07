Clarke County Schools go virtual for one week

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Clarke County Schools superintendent Larry Bagley announced Friday that all schools in the county will be moving online.

Virtual learning will start on Monday, Jan. 10 and will continue through Monday, Jan. 17. Bagley said, “This will be a regular work week for faculty and staff… During this week, custodians will utilize the special cleaning equipment and products we have purchased to reduce COVID contamination in our school.”

This comes after 200 students in Clarke County were absent Friday due to COVID-19. According to Bagley, 18 teachers are absent, along with three nurses and five bus drivers.

Students in Clarke County can expect to return to in-person classes on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Bagley said that they will continue to monitor COVID numbers and will make decisions accordingly.