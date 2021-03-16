Clarke County roads already flooded, emergency officials worried about falling trees

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Roads are already starting to flood in Clarke County as the region prepares for a dangerous weather system approaching on Wednesday.

Emergency officials tell WKRG News 5 they are worried about trees falling since so many are still leaning from Hurricane Zeta.

Mayor Sheldon Day issued the following weather bulletin.

COMMUNITY SEVERE WEATHER ANNOUNCEMENT:
We have several streets that have flooded today and still have water over the road on Butler Drive. Crews are on scene there to try to pump water down and allow traffic to flow there. 
Many groups and organizations are cancelling events Weds. afternoon out of an abundance of caution due to expected severe weather conditions. 
Several Churches have cancelled their services tomorrow….Pineview Baptist, Thomasville United Methodist and others. 

Sheldon Day, Thomasville Mayor

