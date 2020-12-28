Clarke County man shot and killed during Christmas Eve gathering

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Christmas Eve near Jackson. Investigators confirm to WKRG News 5 the altercation took place at a home on Walker Springs Road.
CCSO says Greg Bryant shot and killed Jamie Earl Jackson, Jr. during a dispute. The two are relatives.
Investigators say an altercation occurred earlier in the day and that’s when Jackson left the home for a short time. They say he then came back to the home and the two men got into an argument. Investigators say Jackson was shot multiple times as he was walking back to his vehicle.
Greg Bryant was arrested on Christmas morning.
