Clarke County deputies search for armed robbery suspect

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris warns the public that the Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for an armed robbery suspect on Gainestown Road.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a Black male with dreadlocks, wearing dark clothing.
If anyone has any information of the suspect, please contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.
