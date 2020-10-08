Clarke County coroner found guilty of federal charge stemming from assault

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Clarke County coroner was found guilty in federal court Wednesday of the charge of deprivation of rights under the color of law. The charge stems from an incident that happened when Mitchell Finney worked for the Sheriff’s Office.

Finney was arrested on two counts of assault in August 2019 after a Clarke County grand jury returned an indictment. He was charged at the time with two counts of assault for allegedly punching a man in the face and spraying him in the face with pepper spray.

The case was transferred to Southern District of Alabama federal court.

Finney could face 18 to 24 months in federal prison. A sentencing date was set for January 7, 2021.

