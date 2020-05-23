City will recognize local hero from apartment fire

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) -- You have more entertainment options available on the gulf coast. In south Baldwin County and statewide in Alabama, entertainment venues were allowed to reopen in the last 24 hours with some restrictions. The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is among those reopening. “The Little Zoo That Could” does the impossible with a second opening in less than a year. People were glad to have another activity on top of the beach.

"I think it’s important for the people to come and have a different experience at the beach," said Jessica Stewart from Natchez, Mississippi. People were waiting for this place to come back.