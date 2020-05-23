City will recognize local hero from apartment fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile will recognize Quinn Parish who saved a woman from the Summer Place Apartments on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

According to Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s twitter account Parish will be recognized by the city on Tuesday May 26, 2020.

