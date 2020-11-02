City to remove ‘Trump 2020’ street painting that appeared overnight

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola says it will remove a painting that reads “Trump 2020” after it appeared overnight on 12th Avenue and Hatton Street.

No one has been arrested but police are investigating. Whomever is responsible could face criminal mischief charges.

The only street painting the city issued a permit for was a “Black Lives Matter” mural on A Street. After that, the city made the decision to suspend street painting in July after receiving requests to paint commercial advertising on city streets. The city is no longer issuing city street painting permits, according to spokesperson Kaycee Lagarde.

City workers are expected to remove the 12th Avenue painting by the end of the day Tuesday.

