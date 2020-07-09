City provides options to give input before vote on Confederate monument removal

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola city council will have a special called meeting Tuesday, July 14, to discuss removing the Confederate monument and renaming Lee Square and the city wants as much public input as possible before a decision is made.

The meeting can only be viewed online Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at cityofpensacola.com/video.

The city has provided the following options for you to give your comments and participate in the meeting:

• Speak during the meeting: Those wishing to participate can access the request to speak form here at https://www.cityofpensacola.com/ccinput , submissions will be accepted from 12:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. on July 14th. Those requesting to speak will then be called via the telephone number they provide; in the order the requests are received. You are asked to state your name and address for the record, and you will have two (2) minutes to speak.

• Send an email to City Council: Another option is to express your thoughts and have your voice be heard by emailing the Council Members or to Don Kraher at dkraher@cityofpensacola.com who will share your thoughts with all Council Members. These emails will be made part of the record of the meeting. Please be aware that all emails become public records and are subject to disclosure.

• Send comments to be read during the meeting: A final option is to send your thoughts in written form to Don Kraher at dkraher@cityofpensacola.com and request those thoughts be read into the record at the meeting. Comments will be read as submitted, however no obscenities or curse words will be read. The reading into the record will be relegated to the same two (2) minute time limit in place for the call-in speakers

