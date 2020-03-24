City of Thomasville declares State of Emergency

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Thomasville has declared a State of Emergency following the coronavirus outbreak. The measures put in place will allow city leaders to act quickly, if needed, when responding to the crisis.

As of 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday the following changes have been made to city operations to protect employees while continuing to serve the community.

Mayor Sheldon Day lists the following:

The Thomasville Civic Center will continue to be open during regular business hours….However, the door to the reception area to City Hall is locked. If at all possible, we ask citizens to call 636-5827 prior to visiting city hall in an effort to conduct business by phone first before visiting. If you there is some urgent business that must be taken care of in person please contact the number above to make an appointment with one of our City Hall Staff. If you are experiencing symptoms of illness please refrain from coming into the building and contact the number above. If your business is not time sensitive (can wait another 2 weeks or so) we ask that you delay coming to City Hall until a later date.

Thomasville Water Department Office will continue to be staffed during regular business hours until further notice. However, the door will be locked and we ask everyone to place your payments in the night depository if at all possible. Our clerks will retrieve them and credit your account. If you need to visit the water clerks to pay cash or take care of other business, we request you call the number below to make an appointment with one of the clerks. As stated above, if you have business that can be handled by phone, please call 334-636-1159.

All rentals of City Facilities have been curtailed until further notice.

All court cases and court dates have been postponed. Judge Phillip E. Mason has suspended court sessions until April 21, 2020. If you have questions regarding your case, please contact the Municipal Court Office at 334-636-4959. The doors to the lobby in the Court Clerk Reception area are now locked. Please call ahead if you need to conduct business in person and the Court Clerk will make arrangements to take care of you.

Thomasville Police Department is fully staffed and working very hard to serve and protect our citizens as always. All finger print requests for the general public have been halted until further notice…All officers will continue to do reports and answer calls….However, they will observe the 6ft rule when talking to citizens in an abundance of caution. The lobby to the Thomasville Police Department is locked. You can speak with the TPD dispatcher via speaker on the outside of the Police Department entrance. If you need to speak to an officer, please see the dispatcher or call 334-636-2174. If it is an emergency, please call 911.

Thomasville Parks and Golf Course still are open for business. We are utilizing spray disinfectant at the Children’s Park and Gates Drive to keep the park equipment clean. However, we still encourage parents to use hand sanitizer and/wash the hands of their children before and after playing at the park.

All City League Sports activities have been postponed until further notice. Youth Day will likely be moved to a later date. Our Parks and Recreation Director will continue to be in contact with Coaches and Parents through email or Facebook with the latest information.

The Senior Citizen Center is closed to on-site activities. However, the meals program is still in operation on a take-out or delivery only basis.

Thomasville Public Library is now closed to the public. If you have checked out electronic books or hard copies of books your due dates have automatically been extended. For more information please go to “Thomasville Public Library” on Facebook. If you need to contact a staff member please call 334-636-5343 or 334-636-5399 to leave a message…..They will return your call.

Update from Thomasville Regional Medical Center: TRMC is still open for diagnostics testing and all out-patient and inpatient services. However, The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has requested only urgent outpatient and inpatient diagnostics and surgeries be conducted until further notice. The ADPH has also advised there be no visitors to patients in the ER or inpatient areas of the facility unless the life of the patient is in jeopardy. This order has been issued by the state to protect our staff and current patients.

If you are experiencing fever, body aches, cough, or shortness of breath and would like to be seen by our ER please call 334-456-6452 or 334-636-2525 when you arrive at TRMC. Please remain in your car and a Nurse will come to you.

