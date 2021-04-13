City of Pensacola invites public input on changes to waterfront

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Changes are coming to Pensacola’s waterfront and the city is asking for residents to give input Wednesday evening.

There was a virtual presentation and discussion via Zoom Tuesday evening on phase one of the Downtown Hashtag Connector Project.

The project includes making Main Street more walkable and cyclist-friendly. It will also provide more public access to the waterfront and encourage retail development.

If you would like to give your thoughts or if you have questions, there is a public meeting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Community Maritime Park Amphitheater behind Blue Wahoos Stadium.