City of Mobile hosts annual tree lighting ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Mobile is ringing in the holiday season with it’s annual tree lighting ceremony.

This year’s ceremony will be held at Mardi Gras Park in Downtown Mobile.

The festivities will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be performances by Playhouse in the Park, the Mobile Ballet, The Pact, along with kids activities, food vendors, and more.

You will also be able to get your picture taken with Santa.

Santa will help Mayor Sandy Stimpson light up the holiday season when the official ceremony begins just after 6 p.m.

