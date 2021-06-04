City of Jackson takes over McVay Water System

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – The Jackson Waterworks and Sewer Board has acquired the McVay Water System.
The change will take effect on June 15th.
McVay residents are urged to contact the city if they have any issues regarding service or interruptions.
