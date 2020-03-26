City-by-city breakdown of COVID-19 cases in NW Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Northwest Florida has seen an increase in positive coronavirus cases and health experts say the numbers will keep going up as more testing is done.

“I mean it bothers me,” Sean Gates said. “I’ve been staying home a lot.”

Gates and many others are disturbed by the sudden increase in local COVID-19 cases.

“I love being out, being social, being around people but I understand why we shouldn’t be,” Gates said.

The latest numbers show 43 people with COVID-19 in the three northwest Florida counties in the News 5 viewing area.

The highest number of cases is in Okaloosa with 18.

Destin 7

Niceville 6

Crestview 2

Fort Walton Beach 2

Mary Esther 1



In Escambia County, there are 17 cases.

Pensacola 11

Cantonment 6



In Santa Rosa County, there are 8 cases.

Navarre 5

Milton 2

Gulf Breeze 1

In Downtown Pensacola, LeAnn and Pierre Zeitouni were two of a few out getting fresh air Wednesday evening.

“I think our city has taken appropriate steps for the outbreak we’ve seen here so far,” LeAnn said. “People are keeping their distance.”