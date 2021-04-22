Citronelle High School teacher charged with sexual contact with student

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Citronelle High School teacher coach has been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.

Waylon Rowell, who’s also a coach at the school, faces two misdemeanor charges – sexual contact with a student and school employee distributing obscene material to a student.

A confidential informant reported the information to police earlier this month. Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris says Rowell was removed from the campus immediately and put on administrative leave the morning of April 12th.

“This is one of those things that kind of really hits you in the gut. When you have to get involved and investigate one of these because it’s such an obvious infraction so to speak. You see these kind of situations in the news all the time and you think ‘well that don’t happen here.’ Well indeed it does,” said Norris.

WKRG News 5 has reached out the the Mobile County Public Schools System for comment. We have yet to hear back.