Citronelle family asks for help finding veteran’s wheelchair

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Citronelle family is asking for help finding an electric wheelchair. Thomas Powell is an 85-year-old Air Force veteran and uses the wheelchair to move around his house.

Powell’s wife forgot to strap the wheelchair down and it fell off the back of their van. They’ve looked, but cannot find it. They believe it fell off somewhere in the area of South Street and Highway 45 in Citronelle. The wheelchair had a black rain cover on it with bungee cords attached.

The family has been in touch with Citronelle Police. They’re asking if you have seen the wheelchair or know who picked it up to please call police at 251-866-5527 so it can be returned to Powell.