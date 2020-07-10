Citizens Police Advisory Committee holds first meeting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The 12 members of the newly formed Citizens Police Advisory Committee held their first meeting Thursday evening.

The meeting was mostly just an introduction as they talked about what the committee can and cannot do when it comes to making changes at the Pensacola Police Department.

This past Sunday marked one year since a police officer shot and killed Tymar Crawford in Pensacola. That shooting sparked marches and protests in the streets which continued after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis six weeks ago.

One of the demands the community made was to have this committee and now, one year later, those members met and were led by Dr. Cedric Alexander, a Pensacola native, who has decades of experience in law enforcement.

“You don’t have to agree but you have to be able to come to some consensus about we’re going to make recommendations about this or recommendations about that because one thing that is lacking in so many communities across this country is leadership,” Dr. Alexander told committee members. “You all have an opportunity to provide and role model leadership that a lot of cities can’t do right now.”

This committee will be able to look at policies at PPD including, for example, use of force and chase polices then they can discuss and recommend changes.

They will meet again in August and choose a chairman and vice-chair. Dr. Alexander also told each member to bring three to five ideas for discussion.

The following are the names of the committee members:

Joseph Marshall

Kendra Carr-Pineda

Lara McKnight

Charles Bare

Autumn Blackledge

Drew Buchanan

Kyle Cole

Jonathan Green

Kyle Kopytchak

Haley Morrissette

Scott Remington

Vin Durant

LATEST STORIES