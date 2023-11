MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many Christmas parades around the Gulf Coast have been rescheduled ahead of a rainy outlook over the weekend.

The following parades have been rescheduled:

Baldwin County

Foley Christmas Parade

When: Saturday, Dec. 9

Time: 10 a.m.

Where: 104 N McKenzie St.

Elberta Christmas Parade

When: Saturday, Dec. 8

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Elberta

Fairhope Christmas Parade

When: Thursday, Dec. 7

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Fairhope Civic Center

Loxley Christmas Parade

When: Friday, Dec. 8

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: Loxley

Silverhill Christmas Parade

When: Friday, Dec. 15

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Highway 104

Daphne Christmas Parade

When: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 11 a.m.

Where: Olde Towne Daphne Main Street Route

Spanish Fort Christmas Parade

When: Saturday, Dec. 9

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: Eastern Shore Centre

Robertsdale Christmas Parade

When: Saturday, December 16

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Robertsdale High School to Honey Bee Park

Mobile County

Semmes Christmas Parade

When: Saturday, Dec. 9

Time: 10 a.m.

Where: Wuff Road to Firetower Road

Satsuma Christmas Parade

When: Saturday, Dec. 16

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: near Satsuma High School

Saraland Christmas Parade

When: Saturday, Dec. 9

Time: 12 p.m.

Where: Highway 43

Citronelle Christmas Parade

When: Saturday, Dec. 9

Time: 10 a.m.

Where:

Dauphin Island Parade

When: Saturday, Dec. 9

Time: 11 a.m.

Where: Cadillac Square

Northwest Florida

Gulf Breeze Parade

CANCELLED

Crestview Parade

When: Saturday, Dec. 9

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Main Street

Blackwater Pyrates Lighted Boat Parade

When: Friday, Dec. 1

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: Blackwater River

Pensacola Beach Lighted Boat Parade

When: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 4 p.m.

Where: Pensacola Beach Boardwalk

Pensacola Christmas Parade

When: Saturday, Dec. 9

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Where: S Spring Street

Holiday Lighted Boat Parade

When: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Sabine Marina

WKRG will update this story as more cities make changes to their parade schedules.

