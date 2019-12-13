Chili cookoff in Atmore canceled Saturday

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – The annual Chili Cookoff in Atmore has been canceled. It was originally scheduled for Saturday, December 14th. Organizers say the event was canceled due to lack of participation. They hope to have enough participation next year to bring back the event.

