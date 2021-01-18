Child porn found on cell phone leads to sexual assault arrest

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman has been arrested after her cell phone was allegedly found with pictures and videos of child pornography but it turns out there’s a video she recorded of herself sexually assaulting a boy, according to officials.

Brandi Harper, 38, is charged with sexual assault on a victim under 12 years old.

In August, someone reported child pornography they found on Harper’s cell phone. A search warrant was issued and the cell phone was seized by investigators. The phone had numerous pictures and videos on it. One video is of Harper having sex with a pre-pubescent male, officials said.

Harper is in the Santa Rosa County jail with no bond.