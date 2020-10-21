Child found with bruises running in ‘fear for his life’; mother arrested

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman has been arrested after her child was found running frantically down the street with bruises all over his body Tuesday night.

Shantora Bradley, 36, is charged with aggravated child abuse.

Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office found the young boy half a mile away from his home. They say they had to calm him down and that it appeared he was in fear for his life.

Bradley is accused of beating him with a belt. He was found with a hematoma under his left eye and several bruises and marks on his body.

The child is now staying with his grandmother.

Bradley is in the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

