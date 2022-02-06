FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A child fighting cancer in Fairhope was honored by a nonprofit organization called the Baller Dream Foundation.

The nonprofit helps children in six different states who are battling cancer by lifting their spirits and giving gifts to their families, helping make their fight a little brighter.

Ankitha Valdez who now lives in Fairhope, was born in Delhi, India and left on the doorsteps of a local orphanage by her biological mother.

Ankitha was also born with damaged retinas in each eye, and because she did not receive the proper medical care in those important early developmental days, she is now visually impaired forever.

At the age of two, Ankitha was adopted by Chris and Liz Valdez of Fairhope.

Just months after arriving in Alabama, Ankitha was diagnosed with a rare cancer, and she continues beating the odds.

Ankitha attends an Alabama state school for the deaf and blind and turned 7-years-old on Sunday.

The Baller Dream Foundation hosted a party for her at the venue and gifted her and her family with an all-expenses-paid trip to Gulf Shores.

For more information on the foundation, click here.