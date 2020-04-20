Charge upgraded, new bond set for man accused in hit-and-run that killed boy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A new bond has been set for the man accused of running over two children and leaving the scene in Cantonment.

Robert Etheridge, 58, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a traffic crash involving death.

Rylee Simmons, 13, died at Sacred Heart Hospital several days after being hit by a Ford Escape April 6 on Quintette Road. His friend, 12-year-old Hailey Locke, was also hit but will survive.

Etheridge is in the Escambia County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

