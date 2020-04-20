CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A new bond has been set for the man accused of running over two children and leaving the scene in Cantonment.
Robert Etheridge, 58, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a traffic crash involving death.
Rylee Simmons, 13, died at Sacred Heart Hospital several days after being hit by a Ford Escape April 6 on Quintette Road. His friend, 12-year-old Hailey Locke, was also hit but will survive.
Etheridge is in the Escambia County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
LATEST STORIES
- Pensacola man charged with homicide
- MCHD: Clerical error mistakenly lists death as COVID-19 for nursing home resident
- Alabama Medal of Honor recipient Bennie Adkins has died of coronavirus
- Charge upgraded, new bond set for man accused in hit-and-run that killed boy
- Alabama COVID-19 cases surpass 5,000, 167 deaths reported