Century Correctional Officer arrested for attempted murder in Escambia Co

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Century Correctional Officer was arrested for the shooting of two people at a birthday party near Flomaton Saturday night.

51-year-old James Scott Lassiter was charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with WKRG, Lassiter had shot two adult males outside a home on Mcmurphy Lane near Old Atmore Road.

The victims were both transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Around 11 pm Lassiter was found by one of the deputies k-9’s and taken into custody.

They have not yet released the motive of why Lassiter shot the victims and have not released the names of them either.

WKRG reached out to the Century Correctional Institution where he worked for further information but have not yet gotten a response.