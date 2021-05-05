CDC: Alabama least vaccinated state

Less than a quarter of Alabamians are fully vaccinated

(WKRG) — Alabama ranks last in the nation for percentage of residents who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, 106,168,588 Americans had been fully vaccinated, or 32 percent of the country’s population. In Alabama, 24.06 percent of residents have been fully vaccinated. Alabama ranks last among the 50 states. Mississippi is 49th with 24.32-percent of residents fully vaccinated.

In Alabama, 1,179,793 people are fully vaccinated.

Maine is the most vaccinated state at 41.48-percent.