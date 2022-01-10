CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tornado moves through Conecuh County

OWASSA, Ala. (WKRG) – Sunday evening WKRG News 5 viewers spotted a tornado on the ground near I-65 and Owassa Road in Conecuh County. A tornado warning was in effect for the county at the time.

Surveillance video sent to us by April Hamrac shows the tornado on the ground near the Gulf gas station on Owassa Road. Hamrac also owns another business nearby which was also equipped with surveillance video, capturing the tornado moving through the area.

No injuries were reported Sunday night. We’re told there was minor damage to one structure.