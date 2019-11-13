Cat Country 98.7 receives the CMA Station of the Year award for Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Cat County 98.7 is honored at the Country Music Awards. They are prideful in representing their community in Nashville, TN tonight.
This would be the second time in three years Cat Country 98.7 has won the CMA Station of the Year award.
