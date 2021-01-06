Carjacking suspect from Florida arrested after pursuit ends in Flomaton

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) – Flomaton Police arrested a carjacking suspect who led authorities on a chase from Florida into Alabama Tuesday night.
It happened around 6 p.m. That’s when Flomaton Police received a call of a stolen vehicle being pursued by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Authorities say the incident stemmed from a carjacking in Okaloosa County. The chase crossed into Alabama, ending at Sydney Manning Blvd and Poplar Street.
Trevor William Faubel, of Crestview, FL, was arrested by the Flomaton Police Department.
He remains at the Escambia County Jail.
