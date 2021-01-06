Carjacking suspect from Florida arrested after pursuit ends in Flomaton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) – Flomaton Police arrested a carjacking suspect who led authorities on a chase from Florida into Alabama Tuesday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. That’s when Flomaton Police received a call of a stolen vehicle being pursued by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Authorities say the incident stemmed from a carjacking in Okaloosa County. The chase crossed into Alabama, ending at Sydney Manning Blvd and Poplar Street.

Trevor William Faubel, of Crestview, FL, was arrested by the Flomaton Police Department.

He remains at the Escambia County Jail.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories