Cardinals sign Pensacola native

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to sign former Pine Forest High School star Alfred Morris.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Cardinals will bring in Morris to add depth to their injury plagued running back corps. David Johnson has an ankle injury and D.J. Foster a hamstring issue, leaving Chase Edmonds as the team’s only healthy back.

Morris was in training camp this year with the Dallas Cowboys but was cut before the regular season. He worked out with the Cardinals in September but was not signed.

Morris played for San Francisco last year, rushing for 428 yards and two touchdowns. Morris spent four seasons (2012-15) with Washington and two (2016-17) with the Cowboys.