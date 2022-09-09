LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – An annual car show will be hosted in downtown Lucedale on Saturday to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

It’s the fifth year the Blacktop Posse Motorcycle Club has hosted the event. This year, it’s named “Brandon’s Thunder on Main Street” in memory of Brandon Murrah.

“He was a St. Jude patient and beat cancer three times before his body just gave out last October. He was real big into cars so we decided to change the name this year for him,” said organizer Joe Funderburk.

In 12 years as a club, the 15 members have raised $272,000 for St. Jude’s. Six children from George and Greene counties are current patients at the Memphis hospital.

The club’s fundraising began when a child and grandchild of two of the founding members were admitted to St. Jude for treatment.

“They don’t charge you a dime, other than what your insurance covers. You’ll never see any expenses. Sometimes families wind up there with nothing because they don’t have time to go home and pack if the doctor says you gotta get up there now,” Funderburk said.

The car show is usually held in Lucedale in March and September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The club anticipates over 100 entries along Main Street on Saturday.

Registration before Saturday is $20. Registration on-site opens at 3 p.m. and is $25. Any car, motorcycle, or truck can enter and must be parked by 4 p.m. Entry will only be allowed only from the west end of Main Street off Winter Street near Century Bank. Awards will be announced at 7:30 p.m.

The event is during the Second Saturday event hosted by Downtown Merchants of Lucedale. In addition to the car show, vendors and nine food trucks will be set up with many of the Main Street restaurants and storefronts also open for business from 5 to 8 p.m.